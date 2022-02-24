Wheat Futures Hit a 10-Years High

Amid the escalating situation in Ukraine, after the beginning of the Russian military operation against the east European country, wheat futures have spiked by 6%, hitting a 10-years high.

#Wheat prices higher by nearly 6 percent as of 13:14 GMT#XAUUSD up by 2.8 percent#WTI up 7.9 percent - #BrentOil up 8 percent pic.twitter.com/fVpyGGiKM7 — FP Markets (@FP_markets) February 24, 2022

Both Ukraine and Russia are amongst the largest producers of wheat to the rest of the world, accounting for more than 25% of the global supply.

Tensions in Ukraine have also pushed prices of oil, natural gas, and gold to historic highs.