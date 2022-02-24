  1. Home
  3. Wheat Futures Hit a 10-Years High

Wheat futures
(Shutterstock: Billion Photos)

Amid the escalating situation in Ukraine, after the beginning of the Russian military operation against the east European country, wheat futures have spiked by 6%, hitting a 10-years high.

Both Ukraine and Russia are amongst the largest producers of wheat to the rest of the world, accounting for more than 25% of the global supply.

Tensions in Ukraine have also pushed prices of oil, natural gas, and gold to historic highs. 

