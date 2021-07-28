WTM London Inks Partnership with China Travel Online

WTM London has announced that China Travel Online is the show’s newest buyer partner and media partner in China.

China Travel Online is a leading China outbound travel portal that connects destinations, attractions, hotels and other travel suppliers around the world to Chinese operators and professionals.



It is also one-stop-shop for resources, e-commerce, news and networking for Chinese travel and tourism companies and professionals.



The new partnership means that China Travel Online will invite up to 50 Chinese buyers to network and do business with suppliers and destinations across the globe during WTM Virtual on November 8 to 9.

Furthermore, China Travel Online will assist with the organisation of WTM China Forum, a high-level event which will take place on day one of WTM London –November 1 at ExCel London – to explore key issues and challenges for the rapidly growing Chinese outbound market – which is the largest in the world.

Marcus Lee, Chief Executive at China Travel Online, said the company was eager to work with WTM London because of the global opportunities of such a major partnership.

“Becoming the China buyer partner and media partner means that our profile will be raised around the world,” said Lee.

“It enables us to help many Chinese buyers to make new business connections and seal important deals as the travel industry looks to rebuild in 2022.

“China Travel Online is a leading portal which connects Chinese outbound tour operators and tourism professionals to businesses and organisations around the world – so this partnership with WTM London will expand our reach across Asia, Africa, Europe, America and beyond, and help the sector bounce back.

“Also, it will further raise the profile of WTM among the Chinese travel sector and lay the foundations for future growth and partnerships.”

Simon Press, WTM London Exhibition Director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome China Travel Online as the China buyer partner and media partner in China.

“We have seen participation from Chinese travel and tourism firms grow over the years and last year, at WTM Virtual, we held a very interesting online debate with top China tourism experts. We’re building on that success with this new partnership in 2021 and I look forward to welcoming the buyers to WTM Virtual.

“Furthermore, the WTM China Forum will be a must-attend event for anyone in the sector who is interested in the multibillion-pound Chinese outbound market.

“In May, our sister event in Dubai held the ATM 2021 China Tourism Forum, which heard about the robust recovery of outbound travel from China.

“As the global travel trade comes together in November to reconnect, rebuild and innovate, our partnership with China Travel Online will help delegates to capitalise on enormous opportunities for business in 2022 and 2023.”

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, will take place as a physical event on November 1 to 3 at ExCel London, to be followed by WTM Virtual on November 8 to 9.