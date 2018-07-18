British Man Buys Last Minute Lottery Ticket, Wins $1.3 Million

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A British man who won a $1.3 million lottery jackpot said he was able to buy his ticket at the last minute when another shopper let him cut in line.

Arron Walshaw, 32, of Ossett, West Yorkshire, England, said he nearly missed the deadline for Wednesday's Lotto Raffle drawing, but he was able to buy a ticket at the last minute and won $1.3 million.

"We had a free lucky dip ticket from the previous draw to use and I knew it was only minutes until the draw closed," Walshaw said.

"I popped in to a nearby shop where me and another lady approached the same cashier, she must have seen that I was in a rush because she insisted I went before her," he said. "What a stroke of luck that turned out to be."

Walshaw said the jackpot is now allowing him and fiancee Ceri Hall, 23, to plan their dream wedding.

"I don't think I would have been in time to buy my ticket if she hadn't let me go first," he said of the generous shopper. "We would love to meet her again and say thank you for changing our lives!"

