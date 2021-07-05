'No Longer Husband and Wife'! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Divorce After 15 Years

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and wife, director Kiran Rao, have announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.

Khan and Rao released a joint statement saying they had agreed to separate, and would raise their son, Azad Rao Khan, together and continue to work on joint projects.

Their statement reads:

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love."

On December 28, 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao, who was assistant director of Ashutosh Gowariker while filming Lagan. They gave birth to Azad Rao Khan on 5 December 2011.

Before Kiran Rao, Khan married Reena Dutta during filming Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The former couple have two children, son and daughter Junaid and Ira Khan.

in 2002, Aamir and Reena had separated after learning that he was in a relationship with English writer Jessica Hines, with whom he has a child named Jaan.

They end a marriage that lasted 15 years, with Rina taking custody of both children, Junaid and Ira.