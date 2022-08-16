A$AP Rocky Gets Charged With Assault

Rakim Mayers also known as the famous A$AP Rocky, has been charged with assault over the November 2021 shooting.

An attorney in Los Angeles charged him with assault as he had a firearm connection with the shooting with $550,000 bail.

He is going to attend court on Wednesday.

It is said that the rapper may face nine years in prison if charged guilty.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said the attorney.

He continued “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Prosecutors aligned that he pointed the gun directly at the victim, then shot twice in the direction towards them, however, the victim sustained a minor injury.

Terell Ephron, a onetime associate of Mayers known as A$AP Relli, identified himself as the victim and sued Mayers last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

He sued him with alleging assault and battery, negligence and emotional distress.

Ephron and Mayers were supposed to meet up and solve their conflict, however Mayers took a different turn and decided to shoot at his direction twice resulting Ephron with the need of medical care.

Ephron claims he’s suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries, and has received death threats over the situation. He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” said the statement.

He followed “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Proving that he was alleged , they found multiple firearms at his home while serving a search warrant, following his arrest in connection with the incident.

Written by Lara Elayan