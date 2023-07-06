Amr Diab's daughter shares snaps with boyfriend

ALBAWABA - Amr Diab's daughter, Jana Diab shares intimate pictures with her boyfriend.

Amr Diab's 22-year-old daughter, Jana Diab is not afraid to show off her boyfriend to her followers as she shared a series of pictures of the fun times she is spending with her man.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: "WOOHOO TIME FOR HATE," Diab allegedly referred to the internet trolls who would criticize her relationship as "it is not appropriate in Diab's culture."

In the pictures, Jana can be seen sitting on a grass field, while cuddling her boyfriend with one hand and taking a selfie in the other hand.

The post featured a clip of her dancing with her friends in a room, Janna donned a crop top and showed a glimpse of her body ink and belly piercing.

Jana was born in 2001 and has lived in London with her mom since she was almost ten.