Assala Perry! Syrian Songstress Channels Katy Perry's Famous Pixie Haircut.. Check Her Out

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published July 8th, 2021 - 06:07 GMT
Syrian songstress Assala Nasri has taken a bold step when she abandoned her long locks and debuted a pixie hairdo.

Lebanese celebrity hair stylist Wassim Steve was the one behind Assala's new hairdo.

On Instagram, Wassim shared footage of Nasri before and after the transformation with his 404k followers.

The hair stylist captioned the video: "Transformation on this beautiful soul," as pixie cut is one of the most prominent trends of hair styles in 2021.

Followers praised the Syrian artist's new look on social media, as they widely circulated the video and expressed their astonishment by this step, stressing that they are unaccustomed to seeing Assala in this way.

Other commentators said that recently Assala is trying new things in life, just like when she surprised the audience a month ago with her new look at Jessica Azar's wedding.

Others also confirmed that Assala has turned the page of her separation with ex-husband Tarek Al-Arian.

According to psychologists, people who have failed love experiences usually tend to change their appearances, to feel confident and to start again, as emotional shocks light up pain centers in the brain, and the person seeks to focus on joy and get rid of this feeling.

Recently, Assala Nasri has dedicated a song to Egypt, titled Benhebbek (We Love You).

