Astrophysicist figures out where Barbie land is located

After Barbie's release, famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson managed to find out the exact location where Barbie land might be located in the real world using science.

Tyson took to his Twitter to share his view on where he thinks the location is, he wrote: "In Barbie The Movie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth."

He added: "Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 degrees. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

His conclusion is that Barbie land is located somewhere in Florida, however, the director of the movie previously told Architectural Digest that the design was inspired by midcentury modernism in Palm Springs.

Barbie, the movie was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie is set in a fictional world filled with plastic trees and bright pink houses and pink items.

By Alexandra Abumuhor