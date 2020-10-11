Bay Yanlış to the Big Screen! Gold Film In Talks with Can Yaman and Özge Gürel to Produce Mr. Wrong Movie

It looks like someone has been listening to fans.

News have been circulating recently confirming that Gold Film production company has decided to produce a Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" movie.

Foochia.com reported that Gold Film decided to offer the starring roles on both Can Yaman and Özge Gürel, the original stars of Bay Yanlış series, along with other actors in the show.

This came after the recent criticism campaign by Bay Yanlış fans as a response to suspending the series on episode 14.

Can Yaman had managed to get the third place in the list of the most famous actors and actresses in the world at the current period, according to IMDB.