BREAKING: Paul Reubens dies at 70

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 31st, 2023 - 05:20 GMT
Paul Reubens known for playing the role of Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens known for playing the role of Pee-wee Herman (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - American actor Paul Reubens dies at the age of 70. 

American actor Paul Reubens known for playing the role of Pee-wee Herman loses a battle with cancer at the age of 70 years old. 

The news was announced on Pee-wee Herman's official Instagram account, the statement read: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness."

The caption was added to a picture taken by Art Streiber, the statement also read: "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Another picture was attached to the post that read a quote written by the late comedian himself, it read: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

The Pee-wee Herman character was first introduced at The Groundlings Theatre in February 1981 before becoming a hit in the 1985 film "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure."

Pee-wee Herman is a comic fictional character created by Reubens.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

