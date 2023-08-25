Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel new series Bambaşka Biri full details

ALBAWABA - Turkish actors Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel are set to reunite again in the new show Bambaşka Biri (translated to: Another Person). The show's name was changed from 'Ghariban'.

Bringing Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz together, Bamkazan Biri will soon be premiered. The show is directed by Neslihan Yeşilyurt and written by Ethem Özışık.

Bambaşka Biri Plot

The brutal murder of Hamdi Atilbay in the forest crosses the paths of young prosecutor Leyla, who wants to leave her messy past behind and now establish her new order, and Kenan, an ambitious journalist who has a regular and famous life. However, this murder heralds the destruction of not only their love, but also the truth they know about their lives.

Bambaşka Biri Cast

Hande Ercel

Burak Deniz

Cem Davran

Menderes Samancılar

Ferit Aktug

Begum Akkaya

Ugur Uzunel

Pollen Emre

Gulcin Hatihan

Asli Orcan

Berrin Arisoy

Muttalip Evangelist

Bambaşka Biri Release Date

Another Person will be released on September 11th, 2023.

Which Channel Will Broadcast the Show?

Bambaşka Biri will be aired on Fox screens.

Trailer of Bambaşka Biri

Burak Deniz Role

Burak Deniz will play two characters in the show. The first one is Kenan, a TV producer who lives a quiet and peaceful life, and the second one is Dogan, an eccentric and cold-blooded night slayer as a result of a multiple and hostile personality disorder.

Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel Previous Series Aşk Laftan Anlamaz

This is not the first time when Burak Deniz and Hande Erçel stand opposite to each other in a TV show.

Back in 2016, the two artists starred in Aşk Laftan Anlamaz (translated to: Love Doesn't Understand Words).

It was rumored that that the Hande and Burak were in a relationship back then. And Hande denied those rumors by saying: "Friends, there is absolutely nothing between me and Burak as it is written or thought to be. Besides, he has a very good relationship."

The show was about Hayat who is a country girl with strict parents. She is in a love hate relationship with her boss Murat. Hayat is full of secrets that can ruin her career and relationship.