Pictures: Weird Celebrity Food Preferences, Number 6 is Just a no!

Ever had a food combo you created that everyone else thinks is weird? well good news, you're not alone!

Scroll down to see your fav celebs' bizarre food preferences.

1. Channing Tatum & Cheetos





The Magic Mike star revealed that he loves peanut butter and Jelly, but with his own twist....When Tatum makes a PB&J sandwich, he stuffs Cheetos inside the sandwich.



2. Jennifer Lawrence & Spaghetti





J.Law is never shy about showing her love for food, the Hunger Games star shared that her favorite food combo is adding a layer of a pizza slice, spaghetti on top, and then adds another pizza layer and here you go, a Pizza-Spaghetti sandwich is ready!



3.Selena Gomez & Pickles





Just like we're addicted to her music, Gomez is addicted to pickles, the singer loves adding pickle juice to her popcorn....and not just that, sometime the 'Rare' singer likes to add hot sauce!

3.Giada De Laurentiis & Cookies





Considering she is a chef, It is fair to say that many people will follow her steps with this bizarre food combo, but no.... De Laurentiis revealed that she loves earing Milano cookies but dipped in orange juice! and the celebrity chef insists the people try this combination adding that it is a perfect mix between sweet and sour.

4.Shailene Woodley & Clay





The Fault in Our Stars actress revealed to David Letterman that she eats clay....''clay is great for you because your body doesn’t absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes'' Woodley said, and apparently, the actress got the idea from a cab driver who claimed that where he’s from, the women eat clay when they’re pregnant.



5. Scott Foley & Peanut butter





Peanut butter almost everyone's favorite, but have you ever tried it with scrambled eggs? The Grey's Anatomy actor posted to his Instagram account a video where he can be seen adding Peanut Butter to a plate full of scrambled eggs and asking his toddler if he wanted some for him. Foley added ''It's a family thing''.

6.Gene Simmons & Ice





The Kiss member likes his cereal cold cold, as in he adds Ice Cubes in the bowl, the musician took to his Twitter account to share a picture of the meal and wrote: 'anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?

7. Jessica Biel & The Shower



Eating in the shower is Jessica Biel's method of saving time, The actress who shares a son with husband Justin Timberlake said that she never has time to eat, so she take it to the shower, adding: 'sometimes its a huge success, and sometimes its a huge failure'.

7. Ed Sheeran & Ketchup



The Shape of You hitmaker does not go anywhere without ketchup, Ed Sheeran already has a tattoo that features his preferred Ketchup brand, Heinz. Sheeran admitted that he doesn't go anywhere without his emergency ketchup.