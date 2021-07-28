Dalal Abdel Aziz's Health Condition Is Difficult.. And Her Hospital Invoice Total is SHOCKING!

Egyptian anchor Ramy Radwan, husband of actress Donia Samir Ghanem, has revealed the latest developments of his mother-in-law, veteran actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, after she was transferred to a government hospital, as well as after the death rumors that were circulated during the past days.

Radwan described Dalal's situation as difficult and not easy, and that it cannot be said that there has been an improvement in her condition, adding: "Every now and then a surprise comes up, and the situation is very difficult."

Radwan added, during his show 'DMC Evening', on Tuesday evening: 'I ask all journalists and media professionals not to spread news of death before you are 200% certain, taking into account the circumstances of the family and the challenges they face, who are trying to cross the bottleneck and a difficult stage, and please don't add wound on another wound.'

On the other hand, local Egyptian media has revealed the cost of Dalal Abdel Aziz's stay in the private hospital where she was treated for 3 months, after she was infected with Coronavirus, before she was transferred to a government hospital to continue the treatment.

According to Bawabat Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper, the cost of a one-night stay in the intensive care unit for a Coronavirus patient in the hospital where artist Dalal Abdel Aziz stayed, is approximately $1,100.

The newspaper added that Dalal stayed 90 days at the private hospital, and the total invoice reached $95,600, in addition to medication and external requirements for the patient, and that the hospital requires an under payment of $3,825.

Medical sources confirmed that the decision to transfer Dalal Abdel Aziz from an international hospital to a government hospital was a pure family procedure.