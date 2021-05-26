Double Couple! Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç Go on Vacation With Aslı Bekiroğlu and Çağrı Telkıvıran (Pictures)

Turkish couple Demet Özdemir Oğuzhan Koç has opened the holiday season with their close friends Aslı Bekiroğlu and her lover Çağrı Telkıvıran. The group of four travelled to Fethiye, Muğla after Balıkesir Ayvalık.

According to the report of Umut Ünver from Milliyet; Touring the bays of Fethiye with the gulet they rented, the group of friends enjoyed the sea and the sun all day long.

The friends, who chose a quiet bay to swim at noon, spent the vacation in water and did water sports.

Özdemir and Koç bet Bekiroğlu and Telkıvıran and said: "If you stay on the surfboard for 10 seconds, we will buy you shoes".

When Bekiroğlu and her boyfriend stayed on the surfboard for more than 10 seconds, they shouted, "We won the bet."

Özdemir took a ride, sitting in front of the canoe where her boyfriend was riding. The coach, falling down from the canoe, paddled on the surfboard and tried to catch up with his lover.

The interesting method of Bekiroğlu and Telkıvıran was reflected in the lenses. It was learned that the group of friends would turn the route to Kaş by boat.

