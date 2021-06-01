Feel My Feet! Tuba Ünsal Shocking Images With Yusuf Aydın Angers His Conservative Family

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published June 1st, 2021 - 09:21 GMT
For the first time, famous Turkish actress Tuba Ünsal was seen with boyfriend Yusuf Aydın in a hotel where they stayed in Bodrum Torba accompanied by a group of friends.

Tuba Ünsal and Yusuf Aydın looked intimate in the pictures. In one shot, Yusuf was touching Tuba's feet, while they kissed in another.

Family of Yusuf Aydin, known for their conservatism, was very angry with these photos, reporting Yeniçağ newspaper.

FETÖ Stock Exchange Scandal of Yusuf Aydın Family

Allegations of "FETÖ Stock Exchange" were made against Aydın's grandfather and father, and it was claimed that they were released in return for money.

Yusuf Aydın's grandfather, Turgut Aydın, is Turgut Aydın Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors, and his father is Ahmet Yaşar Aydın, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Aydınlar Holding includes companies such as A101, Memorial, English Home, Aydın Örme, PizzaLazza, Saloon Burger, AYSHIPS, TAFF Yapı.

Turgut and Ahmet Yaşar Aydın were detained after the operation against A101 on August 16, 2016, alleging that they provided financial support to FETÖ after the July 15 coup attempt.

Aydınlar was released after prosecution inquiries on 19 August 2016. Following Aydın's release, allegations of "FETÖ Stock Exchange" were made against him and it was claimed that he was released in return for money.

Zorlu Holding Chairman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu's 30-year-old grandson Yusuf Aydın, who is from his daughter Şehminur Aydın, is a manager in the field of finance at Turgut Aydın Holding.

