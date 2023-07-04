Fireworks aren't the only way to light the sky in 4th of July

ALBAWABA - It's the 4th of July, a day Americans celebrate as it is the day America gained its independence.

Fourth of July is an important day for Americans, and even if you aren't American yourself, the chances are you heard about it and seen images of some of the ways Americans celebrate this important day.

Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, and the habit of celebrating it hasn't faded since. One of the most popular ways to celebrate this day is through the use of fireworks.

(Shutterstock

Fireworks:

A quick look at the history of fireworks would tell you that they had been around since the second century B.C. in ancient Liuyang, China, though not in the same form that we know them now. Early U.S. settlers brought their love of fireworks with them, and they had been using it the very first independence day, and ever since they had been considered a vital part that's needed in celebrations.

However, some studies have shown that fireworks are bad for the environment, and it made some wonder if the short-lived joy they bring is worth all the chemicals they leave behind once they explode. But can people really stop the use of something so traditional and closely related to a special day? Some might have found a better, more environment-friendly, alternative; drones.

Shutterstock

Drones:

Due to the fire threats and possible environmental damages, some cities in America started looking for other alternatives for fireworks, and the city of Salt Lake City, Utah, might just have found the perfect alternative in drones, which they used in the 4th of July, making it their first ever drone show.

Drones, unlike fireworks, can be used again and again, and they make almost no sound, unlike Fireworks, and they can come together and form many fun formations, which made them a good replacement for fireworks.

Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake's mayor, was the one that pushed for this change of traditions, with his reasoning being the concern for the danger the use of fireworks could cause. Boulder, a city in Colorado, which is going through its' own wildfire season, also followed in Salt Lake's steps.

Shutterstock

While this is a step that is better for the environment, it doesn't mean everyone will be happy about it. Some might not like the feeling that an old tradition they grew up with is being taken away from them, but one can only hope that anyone feeling a bit upset can still see how this move is better off for the far run and that they would support the cities that took this step towards a healthier world.