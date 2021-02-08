First Romantic Picture of Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç.. He Also Defended Her Against Yağmur Tanrısevsin

They are the surprise couple of the year.

And Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç no longer hide their love that emerged in the first days of the new year.

The couple spent the weekend together and Özdemir shared a new photo with her new lover on Instagram.

The knee-to-knee, eye-to-eye, black-and-white photograph of the happy couple attracted great attention, especially since Demet captioned it with a love heart emoji next to Oğuzhan Koç's name.

Separately, in a recent interview, Oğuzhan Koç stated that he and Demet Özdemir were close friends for a very long time, and their romance has started recently about two months ago.

One reporter asked the Turkish actor: 'Why did you hide your relationship with Demet Özdemir when you were asked about it recently?'

O. Koç: 'Honestly, we did not hide our relationship. We have mutual friends, we often meet . But there was nothing between us at that time.'

He continued: 'It was very fresh, it's been only since a month or two. I don't understand that people were taken aback by this. Shouldn't you take the time first to try something with someone? We also went through this process. We didn't hide when our friendship started turning into a relationship.'

Oğuzhan's response indirectly defended Demet Özdemir of being the reason behind his break up with four-year girlfriend Yağmur Tanrısevsin, who happens to be Demet's close friend too.

Once Oğuzhan and Demet's romance started to go public, many reports accused Demet of betraying her bff Yağmur and stealing her boyfriend Oğuzhan Koç, and since then Yağmur Tanrısevsin unfollowed Demet Özdemir on social media.