French-Tunisian Rapper Brulux SHOCKS TV Host When Challenged Him to Recite Quran.. Watch

French rapper of Tunisian origin, Brulux, has surprised the host of Fikret Sami Al-Fihri show broadcast on Tunisian channel, Al-Hiwar.

The presenter asked Brulux how much he's attached to Islam, and whether he memorizes verses from the Holy Qur'an.

"They say a lot about you because you are a rapper, you don't know Islam, you are far from Islam, violent, you talk about bad things in society, and you don't know anything about Qur'an, you don't even know how to recite one verse from Qur'an," Al-Fihri told Brulux.

The rapper topped the trending lists on social media after his response to the accusations, saying: "We have been breast-fed Islam since we were young", to be challenged by the host to recite verses from the Holy Qur'an.

Brulux shocked Sami Al-Fihri by reciting verse 110 of Surah Al-Isra, and with beautiful recitation that attracted the attention and ears.

المذيع حاول احراج مغني راب فرنسي من اصل تونسي مدعيا بانه لا يعرف الاسلام او قراءة القران لكن الرد كان خرافي 😍

pic.twitter.com/spX1WjARLd — Celebs World (@Celebrities_Wo) July 1, 2021

The astonishment that hit the presenter prompted him to ask about the place where the Tunisian rapper learned about Islam and memorized Qur’an.

Brulux confirmed that he had learned about Islam in Islamic schools in France, and that he sealed the Qur’an when he was young.

He also stressed that he was raised in a family that does not like music in general, and rejects the idea of singing, which makes him keen not to mention the details of his music career in front of them.

"I hope that God will guide me one day," he added, stressing that Islam never means terrorism. Rather, it is the call for peace, and it is the call that Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), came with, and it is the opposite of what is now recognized, specifically in France, which takes the latest new laws incite against Islam.

In addition, the French-Tunisian rapper recalled some verses of Qur’an and Hadiths of the Prophet that forbid killing and consider it a crime: “And whoever kills a soul unjustly, it is as if he has killed all people.”

Brulux added: "I always pray, and grew up in a Muslim family in France, despite the bad image that was taken of Islam and its association with terrorism, because Islam is against terrorism."