Hande Erçel Explains Why She and Kerem Bürsin Did Not Attend Golden Butterfly Awards 2021

Published December 19th, 2021 - 12:26 GMT
Turkish actress Hande Erçel was seen in the vehicle in Etiler the other evening.

Also ReadDid Kerem Bürsin Set the Date of Marrying Hande Erçel?

Erçel made a statement about Golden Butterfly Awards which drew the attention.

The actress was chatting with journalists who asked her: "Why didn't you join the Golden Butterfly Awards?"

Hande responded: “I was out of town. Kerem Bürsin also had a shoot. That's why we couldn't attend."

She's 28! Kerem Bürsin Posts Hilarious-Unseen Pictures Celebrating Hande Erçel's Birthday

She added: "The year 2021 was a good year for us, and we are hopeful for 2022 as well."

"TO GET MARRIED SOON?"

In the past weeks, reporters asked Hande Erçel: 'Do you plan to marry Kerem Bürsin?'

Answering the question, the famous actress said: "We are enjoying our relationship. Marriage is a very important issue. We have work and career planning ahead of us. It is still early to talk about marriage."

Tags:Hande ErçelKerem Bürsin

