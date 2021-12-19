Hande Erçel Explains Why She and Kerem Bürsin Did Not Attend Golden Butterfly Awards 2021

Turkish actress Hande Erçel was seen in the vehicle in Etiler the other evening.
Erçel made a statement about Golden Butterfly Awards which drew the attention.
The actress was chatting with journalists who asked her: "Why didn't you join the Golden Butterfly Awards?"
Hande responded: “I was out of town. Kerem Bürsin also had a shoot. That's why we couldn't attend."
She added: "The year 2021 was a good year for us, and we are hopeful for 2022 as well."
"TO GET MARRIED SOON?"
In the past weeks, reporters asked Hande Erçel: 'Do you plan to marry Kerem Bürsin?'
Answering the question, the famous actress said: "We are enjoying our relationship. Marriage is a very important issue. We have work and career planning ahead of us. It is still early to talk about marriage."
