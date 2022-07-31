Here is Why Shakira Might go to Jail!

Written by Lara Elayan

Shakira is facing 8 years in prison with a fine of $24 million for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira's case began in 2018 for evading taxes. She had about $14.5 million up to $15 million in 2012-2014.

During that period, she claimed that she had not officially moved to Spain.

A judge concluded last year that prosecutors had gathered sufficient evidence to pursue tax fraud charges in court.

On Friday, prosecutors disclosed 6 charges against Shakira.

According to Spanish newspapers, authorities called attention to the amount of taxes she allegedly owed.

Shakira decided to go to trial and reject the settlement deal offered by prosecutors.

Her publicists said that Shakira "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer."

Shakira's Spanish public relations team said earlier this week that the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Shakira recently rejected a peal deal on Wednesday where she claimed in a statement that she is innocent and her lawyers will prove her innocence in court.