Sherine wants to wear swimsuit on stage

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab joked that she wanted to wear a swimsuit on stage.

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab caused great fuss on social media after commenting that Jeddah, Saudi, has an unbelievably hot weather while performing a concert there.

شيرين من جدة تقول إنها مستعدة لأن تأتي للحفلة بالمايوه من شدة الحر!pic.twitter.com/PXXB7dsO1l — فهد (@fahadresearch19) May 29, 2023

Sherine joked to the audience that it was super hot that she considered showing up in a swimsuit.

Many of the audience stated that they believed the singer's joke was inappropriate, especially saying that to a Saudi crowd, as social media stated the crowd are conservative.

While others praised her sense of humor.