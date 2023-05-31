  1. Home
Sherine wants to wear swimsuit on stage

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 31st, 2023 - 12:03 GMT
she wanted to wear a swimsuit on stage.

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab joked that she wanted to wear a swimsuit on stage. 

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab caused great fuss on social media after commenting that Jeddah, Saudi, has an unbelievably hot weather while performing a concert there. 

Sherine joked to the audience that it was super hot that she considered showing up in a swimsuit. 

Many of the audience stated that they believed the singer's joke was inappropriate, especially saying that to a Saudi crowd, as social media stated the crowd are conservative. 

While others praised her sense of humor.

 

Tags:Sherine Abdel Wahab

