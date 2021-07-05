İbrahim Selim and Selin Şekerci's Love CONFIRMED With These Romantic Pictures in Marmaris

Selin Şekerci and İbrahim Selim are on a vacation alone!

The first images which documented their love came as a surprise.

The famous couple panicked when they saw paparazzi cameras flashing around them.

Selin Şekerci, 32, and her boyfriend, actor İbrahim Selim, 42, were seen in public for the first time at a Barba Saranda in Marmaris.

After having breakfast in the morning, the couple took a dip in the sea.

İbrahim Selim, who had trouble swimming in the choppy sea, panicked when he noticed the journalists.

He reproached journalists: "What are we going to do now?", contrary to Şekerci whose relaxed movements drew attention.

The 32-year-old beautiful actress waved to the lenses from water, and even tried to calm İbrahim Selim, but she was not successful.

Later, Selin Şekerci waited on the stairs for a while, then she asked the staff of the venue for towels.

Meanwhile, Dilara Endican, the owner of the place, went to journalists and reproached them, by saying, "What you are doing is a shame, you are violating a private life."

The complaint made to the gendarmerie did not work because it was a public place, so Selin Şekerci wrapped a towel around her waist and tried to get out.

Şekerci, who fell into the sea while wrapping the towel and with waves hitting the shore, told reporters; "You see, right? What have we become," she laughed.

İbrahim Selim, on the other hand, said that he would not leave the sea until journalists are dismissed.

Selin tried to convince İbrahim to get out of water: "Come here, nothing happened."

But the actress laughed while she heard İbrahim Selim's response: "I won't get out of the water if they don't go," prompting Selin Şekerci to tell journalists: "Please don't shoot again and get the man out of the water now."

