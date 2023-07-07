'I'm so sorry my baby'! Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

ALBAWABA - American actor Robert De Niro's daughter Drena has revealed the cause of the death of her son Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, who was found dead on the chair inside his $1M Wall Street home a few days ago.

Drena wrote on Instagram that her son died as a result of taking fentanyl pills: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still f— around selling and buying this s— , my son is gone forever.”



The death of 19-year-old Leonardo was a shock to his fans and those close to him, while his mother mourned him in a lengthy post on Instagram. She said: “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leonardo De Niro-Rodriguez had participated in many movies, including A Star Is Born in 2018, where he played the role of "Leo Stone", and Drena also appeared in the role of his mother.

And last Mother's Day, Drena shared a set of photos and videos in which she appeared next to her son and commented: “Mothers Day ~ A Lil bit of Leo Lil bit of Mare , Lots of Sunny & CleoPipa #AliceDoesntLiveHereAnymore Lots of memories of my soulmate ,fur baby Daisy 🌼 Today was a good day.”