  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'I'm so sorry my baby'! Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

'I'm so sorry my baby'! Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

Published July 7th, 2023 - 06:41 GMT
Robert De Niro's grandson's cause of death revealed

ALBAWABA - American actor Robert De Niro's daughter Drena has revealed the cause of the death of her son Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, who was found dead on the chair inside his $1M Wall Street home a few days ago.

Also ReadRobert De Niro's grandson dies at 19Robert De Niro's grandson dies at 19
how did Robert De Niro's grandson die

Drena wrote on Instagram that her son died as a result of taking fentanyl pills: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still f— around selling and buying this s— , my son is gone forever.”


The death of 19-year-old Leonardo was a shock to his fans and those close to him, while his mother mourned him in a lengthy post on Instagram. She said: “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leonardo De Niro-Rodriguez had participated in many movies, including A Star Is Born in 2018, where he played the role of "Leo Stone", and Drena also appeared in the role of his mother.

And last Mother's Day, Drena shared a set of photos and videos in which she appeared next to her son and commented: “Mothers Day ~ A Lil bit of Leo Lil bit of Mare , Lots of Sunny & CleoPipa #AliceDoesntLiveHereAnymore Lots of memories of my soulmate ,fur baby Daisy 🌼 Today was a good day.”

Tags:Robert De NiroLeandro De Niro-RodriguezDrena Di Niro

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now