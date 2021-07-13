Beyoncé's Mother Made a Comment! Jada Pinkett Smith PROUDLY Shares Footage Without Headscarf Revealing Hair Loss

It all happened because of Willow Smith.

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith has taken a brave step yesterday when she was encouraged to share with the world footage of her scalp post hair loss.

It all started when Willow Smith shared a selfie with mummy Jada who showed her head without any turban or headscarf for the first time.

And if you check Willow's head, it seems that she too has shaved her head in support of her mother, but she can also be sporting one of her edgy hairstyles.

Willow captioned the picture: "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

As for Jada, she reposted Willow's selfie and caption, and even added another video proudly revealing her scalp post hair loss.

The Amercian actress captioned the post and said: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be lit with this shed."

Pinkett Smith's sharing was poured with love by followers, but one comment stood out among them all, it was by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

The American businesswoman told Jada: "Beautiful ❤️It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently."

While others wrote things like:

"Absolutely stunning. I’ve been thinking about doing this for so many years… might have to jump on it too!"

"But see... The way MY head is set up... I will just admire y'all's."

“I am not my hair” - India Arie

"I suffer from alopecia in the same spots...turned 50 last year. You have given me strength to do the same!!"

"I just did the same thing at 48 ..We ladies got this we are not our hair.Much."

"Welcome to the bald squad."

"I have alopecia from a lack of thyroid and the meds I will have to take for the rest of my life. Only my husband and children have seen me without my wig. You are so brave !! So incredibly brave!!"