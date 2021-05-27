'Hijada' Pinkett Smith Sparks Followers Enthusiasm Sporting Peach Hijab and Abaya.. (Pictures)

Once again, Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith has sparked her 24 million followers on Instagram and Facebook following her latest appearance.

Less than 24 hours ago, Jada aired a new Red Table Talk episode via Facebook Watch titled Three Generational Bucket List Experience.

Jada, with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, went to get tattoos and the trio were so excited for the experience.



The American actress glammed up for the episode sporting covering Islamic clothes.

She threw peach hijab around her head and matched it with a loose-fitting abaya.

Even when they went to get tattoos, Jada also sported a navy hijab that matched her sweatsuit.

Followers loved Jada's look this time and left her with the most supportive comments, writing things like: 'So very beautiful!!! Can’t wait to get a closer look', 'MasyaAllah Tabarakallah. Love your modest wearing', 'Mashallah I can’t wear my hijab as clean as her, thank you for the modesty'.

'How beeeautiful does Jada look in her last few episodes!? Her aura and vibe, her headscarf, everything in those clothes looks stunning!!!'.

When one follower named @westsidepioneer_ asked "You became Muslim?", he received many answers explaining the reason behind Jada's recent covering fashion choices, such as:

'i think so', 'She lost all of her hair, she explained it on an episode a year ago I believe', 'I don't think it's because of that cuz she also change her clothes', 'She’s always exploring different fashions, she’s been that way for a long tome since the early 90’s.'