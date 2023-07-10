Joaquin Phoenix is the next Napoleon Bonaparte

ALBAWABA- Joaquin Phoenix is set to star as Napoleon Bonaparte in Sony's NAPOLEON NAPOLEON NAPOLEON NAPOLEON NAPOLEON NAPOLEON coming to cinemas this Thanksgiving! The trailer shows Joaquin Phoenix playing the once ruthless French general Napolean.

The movie will be directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, he is behind many movies people call classics to this day including Gladiator starring Russell Crowe, and Blade Runner starring Harrison Ford and the list goes on.

Watch the trailer below

Sony is collaborating with Apple. in producing NAPOLEON and is scheduled to debut initially in theaters on November 2023, and on Apple TV + at a later date.

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (IMDB).

New poster for Ridley Scott’s ‘NAPOLEON’. pic.twitter.com/BSmZgLXoq1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Who is starring in the movie alongside Joaquin Phoenix?

Starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix are Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, and Ben Miles as Coulancourt.

Joaquin won over the comic book world with his superb portrayal of the Joker in DC's most recent Oscar-winning film, Joker 2019. Additionally He starred in the Oscar-winning film Her as the main character, Theodore. People tend to compare the two movies for their similar manner and vibes.

