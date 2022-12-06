Johnny and Amber are back in court

ALBAWABA - Amber Heard's lawyers have filed an appeal against Johnny Depp's libel case win.

Almost 6 months ago, Heard and Depp went to court after she released an op-ed where she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The trial ended with Johnny wining the case. At the time, jurors awarded him with $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, while the Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

But it looks like the pair will appear in court again, as Heard's legal team have asked the jury to reverse the verdict and start an entirely new trial.

JUST IN: Amber Heard’s lawyers have filed an appeal against the result of her libel case with Johnny Depp 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/Pk39C6dadT — RapTV (@Rap) December 5, 2022

According to Amber and her legal team, the previous trial was held in the wrong state, and that the judges excluded evidence including therapy documents and notes.

Per deadline, Amber's lawyers argued in a 68-page document: ''That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

"To find in favor of Depp, the jury must have concluded that Depp did not abuse Heard, and that Heard knowingly lied in accusing him of abuse.''

The document read: ''But, to find in favor of Heard, the jury must have concluded that Heard told the truth about being a victim of domestic abuse by Depp. Accordingly, the verdict against Heard cannot stand."

By Alexandra Abumuhor