Kanye is no longer a billionaire!

During the past period, rapper Kanye West has not been having the time of his life.

Kanye has been dropped by CAA, Camilla Vasquez, Balenciaga, and Adidas amid his almost a week-long anti-Semitic posts on social media.

Now, West have lost most of his money and is no longer a billionaire after Adidas cut him off, West have been working with sportswear manufacturer since 2013 on his Yeezy line.

And according to investment bank Cowen, Adidas gets an estimated 4% to 8% of its sales from Yeezy products, it accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth.

Listen to Kanye here: "the thing about it being Adidas I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me ... now what ... now what ..." @adidas pic.twitter.com/Qu5LcZnmJj — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 20, 2022

And in the beginning of October Adidas has said that their collaboration with Kanye was under review after Kanye said: ''I can literally say antisemitic s–t and they can’t drop me … I can antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

On October 25th, Adidas officially announced that they have ended their collaboration with West as they declared in a press release:'' Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness, After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”