  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kenan İmirzalıoğlu makes a comeback 5 years later

Kenan İmirzalıoğlu makes a comeback 5 years later

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 9th, 2023 - 08:03 GMT
Kenan first quit acting to be close to his family
Kenan first quit acting to be close to his family

ALBAWABA - Kenan İmirzalıoğlu returns to the screen after 5 years of absence.

Also ReadKenan İmirzalıoğlu Weight Loss Draws Attention During 'Stars of the Year' Awards NightKenan İmirzalıoğlu Weight Loss Draws Attention During 'Stars of the Year' Awards Night

It has been officially confirmed that Turkish actor, Kenan İmirzalıoğlu will return ot the screen after his 5-year-long absence. 

İmirzalıoğlu will start preparing a series directed by Turkish film director Yavuz Turgul who previously worked on very successful movies like Eskiya and Gönül Yarası.

Reports claimed that the new Turkish series will be produced by Erol Avcı from TMC production company. 

No details regarding the plot and cast have been released yet. But İmirzalıoğlu recently revealed that he is preparing a few projects for his fans, the projects the Turkish actor is working on will allegedly be alongside his Turkish actress wife, Sinem Kobal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenan Imirzalioğlu (@official_kenanimirzalioglu)

Sinem and Kenan married in 2016, and welcomed their first child together in 2020, before welcoming their second daughter in May of last year. 

It has been reported that Kenan first quit acting to be close to his family and to be able to spend more time with them. 

Also ReadKenan İmirzalıoğlu Weight Loss Draws Attention During 'Stars of the Year' Awards NightKenan İmirzalıoğlu and Sinem Kobal Welcome a Baby Girl.. Was She Delivered in Water? Watch Their First Appearance

İmirzalıoğlu is most known for starring in Turkish action films like Son Osmanlı Yandım Ali and Kabadayı. The actor also made a TV appearance in the series Ezel and also starred in the action film Ejder Kapanı directed by Uğur Yücel.

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Kenan İmirzalıoğluTurkish stars

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now