Kenan İmirzalıoğlu makes a comeback 5 years later

It has been officially confirmed that Turkish actor, Kenan İmirzalıoğlu will return ot the screen after his 5-year-long absence.

İmirzalıoğlu will start preparing a series directed by Turkish film director Yavuz Turgul who previously worked on very successful movies like Eskiya and Gönül Yarası.

Reports claimed that the new Turkish series will be produced by Erol Avcı from TMC production company.

No details regarding the plot and cast have been released yet. But İmirzalıoğlu recently revealed that he is preparing a few projects for his fans, the projects the Turkish actor is working on will allegedly be alongside his Turkish actress wife, Sinem Kobal.

Sinem and Kenan married in 2016, and welcomed their first child together in 2020, before welcoming their second daughter in May of last year.

It has been reported that Kenan first quit acting to be close to his family and to be able to spend more time with them.

İmirzalıoğlu is most known for starring in Turkish action films like Son Osmanlı Yandım Ali and Kabadayı. The actor also made a TV appearance in the series Ezel and also starred in the action film Ejder Kapanı directed by Uğur Yücel.

By Alexandra Abumuhor