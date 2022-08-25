Kim Kardashian Knows More About Law Than Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton may have been an attorney, but she failed to beat Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge quiz.

In A trailer for the upcoming documentary series Gusty on Apple TV+, which follows Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary Clinton, we can see the former secretary of state and reality TV star Kim Kardashian being questioned.

According to the Decider, Kim Kardashian won the competition, in which Chelsea was the one asking the questions, answering 11 of them right, to the elder Clinton's four.

"I was also really intrigued by how well she did," Hillary Clinton said. "I wanted to put the spotlight on her. Not that she needs it."

Chelsea Clinton could tell that her mother knew the answer the questions but “wouldn’t punch the buzzer in time," Chelsea noted that her mother has to work on her reaction time.

Still, Chelsea Clinton didn’t think her mom had forgotten the basics of the law.

Clinton said she believed Kim Kardashian had "an unfair advantage" before attempting the quiz challenge.

Kim Kardashian, who is pursuing a legal career, announced on social media in December 2021 that she had passed the first-year law student's examination in California. Only 20.7% of the 275 candidates who took the test in June 2021, when it was given to apprentice law students, passed, according to Town & Country.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kardashian excitedly announced via Instagram at the time. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. This wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

In a different excerpt from Gusty, Hillary Clinton talked about her choice to stay married to the former president even after his adultery came to light. Although she conceded that her choice may not be “Perfect for everyone," Clinton called it "Gusty".

Written By : Lara AlNimri