Lift Your Kandura and Get Ready! Abdullah Bilkhair's Girlish Screams With Ramez Galal Goes Viral.. Watch

Emarati singer Abdullah Bilkhai was hosted in today's episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi by Ramez Galal.
Bilkhai couldn't contain his fear while Ramez spinned his chair and electrocuted him, as he launched screams that were described as "girlish" by social media users.
Jalal tried his best to see Abdullah's frown as he is known for his ear-to-ear smile, but he failed as the Emarati singer was smiling and laughing the whole time.
Even at the last prank when he fell in the water tank, he was peaceful and even playfully splashed the crew with water.
رد فعل مضحك جدا من عبد الله بالخير بعد رؤية رامز جلال#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal pic.twitter.com/I6e07Wfeym— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) May 6, 2020
صراخ شديد من عبد الله بالخير في رامز مجنون رسمي#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal pic.twitter.com/vxHPz2MzW1— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) May 6, 2020
إنهيار عبد الله بالخير فى مواجهة كابوريا وثعبان رامز مجنون رسمي#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal pic.twitter.com/DnNalbU63r— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) May 6, 2020
رد فعل كوميدي من عبد الله بالخير بعد مواجهة رامز جلال#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal pic.twitter.com/A8XZvotdK3— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) May 6, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)