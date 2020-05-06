  1. Home
Lift Your Kandura and Get Ready! Abdullah Bilkhair's Girlish Screams With Ramez Galal Goes Viral.. Watch

Published May 6th, 2020 - 07:59 GMT
Emarati singer Abdullah Bilkhai was hosted in today's episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi by Ramez Galal.

Bilkhai couldn't contain his fear while Ramez spinned his chair and electrocuted him, as he launched screams that were described as "girlish" by social media users.

Jalal tried his best to see Abdullah's frown as he is known for his ear-to-ear smile, but he failed as the Emarati singer was smiling and laughing the whole time.

Even at the last prank when he fell in the water tank, he was peaceful and even playfully splashed the crew with water.

