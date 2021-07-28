Matt Damon Joins Abigail Breslin For 'Stillwater' Premiere

  1. Home
Published July 28th, 2021 - 09:28 GMT
Stillwater also stars standout French actress Camille Cottin
Stillwater will hit theaters throughout the US later this week, on July 30th.

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin were spotted at the premiere of their new movie 'Stillwater' in New York City, joined by director Tom McCarthy.

The Good Will Hunting star, 50, kept it smart and casual with a dark suit, paired with a simple white T-shirt, while Breslin, 25, looked incredible in a partially sheer black evening gown, with silver sparkles and a bow detail at the shoulder.

Stillwater tells the story of an American oil worker who travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his daughter (Abigail Breslin) who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The father (Matt Damon)  struggles with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complex legal system. A father makes it his personal mission to help his daughter.

Written by Thomas Baedegin and Noe Debra, screenplay by Marcas Henchai and Tom McCarthy, the film stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, Abigail Breslin as Alison, Camille Cotten as Virginie and Diana Donagan as Sharon.

Damon recently revealed that he missed an unmissable opportunity to collect millions of dollars when he rejected the movie "Avatar", according to Daily Mail,  the actor rejected an offer to give him 10% of the revenues of the movie

"Avatar", and if he accepted the offer, his balance would have doubled at least twice, Thus, he lost about 200 million Australian pounds.


