Meryem Uzerli Goes Naked in the Bathtub on Instagram

Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli, 38, has treated her 6.9 million followers on Instagram with a seductive picture.

Actress Meryem Uzerli, who has been living in Germany for a long time with her two children, is the number two trend on Google trending searches in Turkey today because of what she posted on Instagram Stories.

The Turkish-German beauty posed naked in the bathtub with the famous bathing yellow duck behind her.

Uzerli was smiling in the picture as she applied under-eye mask and covered her ample assets with her arms and legs.

Meryem was satisfied with captioning the image with a few bath-related emojis, and declared her location to be in Berlin, Germany.

Meryem Uzerli Opens up About Motherhood

The 38-year-old actress has experienced the excitement of motherhood for the second time last January, when she gave birth to her baby daughter Lily Koi from her American boyfriend.

In a recent statement Meryem said: 'My biggest dream is to create a beautiful future for my children Lara and Lily and to finally see gender equality in this world.'

Who Is Meryem Uzerli?

Meryem Uzerli was born on August 2, 1983 in Kassel, Germany, to Turkish father, Hüseyin, and a German mother, Ursula, and her great-grandmother is from Croatia.

She settled in Hamburg and studied acting and theater at Schauspiel Studio Frese.

Uzerli has two older brothers and an older sister named Canan, who is a jazz musician.

Uzerli is also an actress who has appeared in many TV series and movies in Germany.

The young actress, whose mother tongue is German, is also fluent in English. Her Turkish, on the other hand, has developed enough to be parallel to Hürrem Sultan, whom she portrayed in the Magnificent Century series.

From 2000 to 2003 she studied acting at the Schauspiel Studio Frese in Hamburg. After graduating, she appeared in minor roles in several German productions.

Meryem Uzerli is known for her role in Hürrem Sultan (Magnificent Century).

In an interview she did last week, Uzerli said of her role: 'It was an honor to play a historical character who really lived in the past.'