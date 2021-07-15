Mohamed Ramadan Avoids Slipping on Stage AGAIN By Taking off His Shoes.. Watch

Egyptian megastar Mohamed Ramadan is a smart artist who knows how to grab the media's attention.

Last night Ramadan took part in EMIGALA Fashion Awards held in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

To avoid becoming a meme material like last year when he fell on stage, Mohamed took a smart move to keep away from slipping on stage again by taking off his shoes and walking barefoot to receive his award.

During the award-acceptance speech, The No.1 hitmaker joked and told the audience: "A tip to my fans, do not trust any shoes. I stopped trusting shoes after the latest honoring."

In November last year, Mohamed Ramadan had occupied headlines when he slipped and fell on stage during DIAFA Awards night after slipping on his way to receive an award.

At the time, Mohamed had become a hilarious meme material on social media, to the point that he himself mocked the fall when he posted the video on social media and wrote: "Only the smart falls down."

Separately, The Egyptian star has finished filming his latest songs, "Jao El-Banat", and began promoting it on his official social media accounts.

Ramadan teased the new song and wrote: “The coolest summer in the last 20 years, wait for the song Jao El-Banat soon.”