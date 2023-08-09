Most beautiful Turkish actresses according to AI

ALBAWABA - Artificial intelligence is taking over the world, from answering essay questions to creating polls, designing images, and pretty much doing whatever you ask it to.

And now, AI has counted down the most beautiful Turkish actresses.

1. Hande Erçel

Hande Erçel is a Turkish actress and model who gained international recognition for her series Sen Cal Kapimi starring alongside her ex-boyfriend, Kerem Bürsin. Erçel is the most followed Turkish female on Instagram.



2. Tuba Büyüküstün

Hatice Tuba Büyüküstün is Turkey highest paid actress and most popular, she is most known for starring in Another Self. She rose to fame in 2003 with her leading role in the television series “Cemberimde Gul Oya.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous successful TV shows such as “Ask-i Memnu,” “20 Dakika” and “Kara Para Aşk,” which have made her a household name in Turkey and the Middle East.



3. Beren Saat

Beren Saat, one of Turkey's most well-known actresses, her first acting job was in the Turkish television drama Aşkımızda Ölüm Var.

Her first Lead role was in the popular TV series Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne, and her break through role was in Aşk-ı Memnu.



4. Hazal Kaya

Leyla Hazal Kaya is a Turkish actress and is one of Turkey's highest-paid actresses. She made her acting debut with a guest role in Acemi Cadı. She is most famous for starring in Aşk-ı Memnu.

5. Fahriye Evcen



Fahriye Evcen Özçivit is a German-born Turkish actress and model. Known for starring in as Necla Tekin in the TV series Yaprak Dökümü and as Feride in the TV series Çalıkuşu.

Fahriye Evcen speaks Turkish, English, German, and Spanish fluently.



By Alexandra Abumuhor