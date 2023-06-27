  1. Home
MrBeast was supposed to be on the Titan submarine

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 27th, 2023 - 06:35 GMT
MrBeast reveals shocking news.

ALBAWABA - Youtube and philanthropist MrBeast reveals shocking news. 

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson shared a tweet that revealed he was invited to be on board of the Titan submarine.

Taking to his Twitter to announce the news the Youtuber wrote: "I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it."

Alongside the caption, he attached a screenshot of a text that read: "Also, Im going to the Titanic in a submarine later that month, the team will be stoked to have you along."

The Titan Submarine welcomed 5 people on board to go for a tour to visit the Titanic,  but the crew of the Titan went missing after contact with its surface vessel - the Polar Prince - was cut off an hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday.

The crew of the Submarine were pronounced dead on June, 22. 


 

