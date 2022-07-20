" Mysterious Girl'' Turns Out To Be His French Teacher

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2022 - 11:37 GMT
Highlights
Written by Lara Elayan

There has been a rumor going around that the Hollywood star Johnny Depp may have a new girlfriend since he's been spotted with a red-haired woman. 

However, it's been confirmed that it was just his French teacher Mathilde Beltran that is helping him for his new role as King Louis XV in an upcoming film.

They have been spotted in multiple places and one of them is at Gardone Riviera for a performance at the Vittoriale.

Depp's team recently made a statement to clarify the rumors saying ''there is no romantic connection what so ever.''

It wasn't long ago when there has been rumors wandering around about him and Camille Vasquez dating, so it wasn't a surprise that new rumors roamed around the media.

Tags:johnny deppMathilde Beltran

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

