Near Nip Slip? Can Yaman Places Hand on Diletta Leotta's Bottom While Sporting Sexy Bikini in Lake Como (Pictures)

Ryan Friedkin who?!

Turkish-Italian couple Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have caused a frenzy among their fans as they took a romantic vacation to Capri island this weekend.

The attractive couple have shared stunning pictures of their getaway on Instagram, not only of the breathtaking nature of Lake Camo, but also of the intimate positions they took while touring the lake on boat.

Star of Sandokan Can Yaman shared two pictures with his 8.3 million followers on Instagram.

In the intimate pictures, Diletta sat in Can's lap as he replaced his hand on her bottom.

He captioned the post in Italian: "Even the sky holds its breath when it sees the Faraglioni rock of Capri".

As for Diletta, she shared a less intimate picture as she sat on the boat floor and Can was hugging her from behind.

She captioned the image: "Scent of the sea".

In addition to intimacy, another thing did not go unnoticed by fans, it was Diletta Leotta's sexy bikini.

The Italian sports commentator sported an olive bikini with strings that almost caused her a wardrobe malfunction.

Last month, it was rumored that Diletta Leotta cheated on Can Yaman when a picture of her kissing vice-president of AS Roma Ryan Friedkin went viral on social media.









