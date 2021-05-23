Turkish Can Yaman Steals French Kiss from Italian Diletta Leotta (Video)

Presenter of Dazn Diletta Leotta has recently been at the core of crisis gossips with her boyfriend, Turkish actor Can Yaman.

And last week, Diletta and Can made their joint social media return when she posted an Instagram Story of them together in the powder room.

In the video, the Italian beauty was getting her makeup done by the glam team and was filming herself.

Then suddenly, handsome actor Can Yaman breaks in and steals a spontaneous smooch prompting Diletta to look shy and end the video that went viral on social media.

In addition to the kissing video, pictures of Can and Diletta - known by their fans as CanDil - in the streets of Rome, fuel the reports which stated that the couple has survived the "storm" they've been in recently, claiming that Diletta cheated on Can.

Diletta Leotta seems to have found the harmony that gossip magazines wanted it to be lost, but of the wedding, which on paper should be celebrated in Rome on August 16 - she does not speak about it anymore.

Previously, Diletta Leotta said: "The marriage has not been blown, what is being circulating is just rumors, the love story is true and I am very happy. It's just about doing the right things at the right time."