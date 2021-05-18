Weekend Together! Can Yaman and Diletta Loetta Deny Dispute Rumors With This Happy Picture

A Sunday of love and serenity for Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta who enjoyed lunch in the company of friends.

Now that dispute rumors about them have subsided, presenter of Dazn and the Turkish actor live in harmony and serenity, without giving importance to what is being said about them, and with the desire to love each other unconditionally.

Last Sunday was marked by good food and excellent company for the couple, as they had lunch with friends and then showed it on Instagram.

Can Yaman reposted the picture on his Instagram profile. The story was a photo of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta with another couple of their friends.

The Turkish actor and the host of Dazn appeared very happy as they were sitting next to each other with a set table in front of them and smiling to the camera.

Diletta Loetta sported a black t-shirt and pink jacket and Can Yaman was in black sweater paired with aviator sunglasses.

In the picture, there was a detail that did not go unnoticed, it was Diletta Loetta's hand firmly holding Can Yaman's arm as they enthusiastically smiled for the day.

The shared story has made its way to the Turkish actor's fan pages, many of whom now applaud the relationship precisely because they see their favorite actor happy, in love and satisfied.

The comments of many Can Yaman fans were congratulatory, and above all they now recognize that the actor is living a love story that he care about s a lot.