Ouch! Mohamed Henedy Falls Down While Filming New Uber Ad (Video)

Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy posted a video on Twitter from behind the scenes of his new advertisement shoot for Uber.

Henedy appeared trying to lift weights, but then fell to the ground before the crew approached to assist him.

Mohamed was not injured. Naturally, the comedian handled the situation with some wit, as he always does.

In the ad, Henedy plays famous characters from his hit movies, such as Saidi in American University, We Got The Following Statement and The Great Bean of China.