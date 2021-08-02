'Perished and Devastated'! Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Urge Countries to Help Turkey Putting out Fire

Turkish couple Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin were among several Turkish celebrities who took part in shedding light on the massive fires that hit Turkey, which started in Manavgat, Antalya on 28 July 2021.

On Instagram, Kerem shared a series of Stories to spread awareness about the wildfires, and promoted them using the hashtag #HelpTurkey.

In the first story, Bürsin shared a post that said:

'Help Turkey, GLOBAL CALL. We are in need of fire planes and assistance to put a stop to the forest fires raging across more than 60 locations on the beautiful turquoise coast and mountains.'

In another Story, Bürsin shared a screenshot of a tweet he wrote on his official Twitter account.

'112 fires have broken out amongst my beautiful country…we do not have the necessary resources to stop the fires, they keep growing and spreading as we speak. Please globally spread the word…this is our planet, our home! We need help. #helpturkey.' The tweet said.

As for Hande Erçel, the beautiful star dedicated a special post to share the crisis taking place in Turkey.

Erçel posted a picture of the raging fire, and wrote:

'HELP!!!! I am calling all the countries who can help us. We are perished and devastated with the total 112 fires. The ones that we can’t stop are still going so strong. We dont have enough fire fighting planes to stop it. We lost 8 people, so many animals and our forests. Please help us!!!!! We need planes urgently. We only have 1 world. #HelpTurkey'

Hande also shared devastating footage of the wildfires at Delikyol -Turgut.