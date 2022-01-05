An Update on Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Health Condition After Testing Positive for Covid-19

The two protagonists of the soap Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door) Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have contracted Coronavirus, but what is their current health status?

Bad news has come from Turkey about on-screen off-screen lovers Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel.

The two protagonists of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock On My Door/Love Is In The Air), the soap of the moment, have tested positive for Covid-19.

In fact, the virus is not only attacking show business personalities in Italy like Ferragnez and Jovanotti, but also abroad.

Turkish actors who play Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are very popular on social media, yet, in this delicate moment in terms of health, they preferred to choose the path of silence. In fact, one of their managers would have taken care of going public about their health status.

On his Instagram profile, the manager has revealed the unfortunate news to all HanKer fans. However, it seems that as it happened for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel are also asymptomatic, having both completed the vaccination cycle.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel: A Quarantine in the Name of Romance

As reported by the manager, the two protagonists of Love Is In The Air would be at home to quarantine together, this would have been in order to receive the corresponding treatment and avoid putting the lives of their relatives and close ones at risk. A very responsible measure that has been applauded by their thousands of fans who await the recovery of both.

In the meantime, however, neither of the two stars preferred to 'nod' to their followers. Just in such a special moment in their lives, Covid, unfortunately, has managed to "knock on their doors".