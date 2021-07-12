Ramy Sabry's Brother DIES After Escaping Rehab and Drowning in Canal

Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry, 43, was afflicted with the death of his younger brother, Karim Sabry at the age of 33.

Ramy revealed the sad news on Instagram as he shared his late brother's picture, and wrote:

"My dear and beloved brother Karim Sabry has passed away to God's mercy. We pray to God to have mercy on him and forgive him."

As soon as Ramy Sabry has learned of his brother's death, he canceled his trip to United Arab Emirates, to be present at his brother's funeral and to receive mourners.

The artist received condolences from fans and stars, such as: Hamada Hilal, Sandy, Tamer Hosny, Ahmed Jamal, Nisreen Tafesh, and others.

In details, Egyptian authorities have found the body of Karim Sabry after drowning in Mariouteya Canal.

They opened an investigation to find out more details of the tragic accident, and whether there was any criminal suspicion in the accident.

The authorities issued a decision to autopsy the deceased’s body before extracting burial papers, to find out the truth of what happened.

Karim Sabry's family admitted him to sobriety rehab center in Badrashin area, then he escape from the clinic and drowned in the canal.

A number of clinic workers said that Karim Sabry was refusing treatment, adding that he obliviated them and escaped from the clinic only 24 hours after he was admitted.