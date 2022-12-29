A romantic due between Ayşa Ayşin and Murat Boz

ALBAWABA- Over the past two days, a love duet between Ayşa Ayşin Turan and Murat Boz has fueled rumors of their engagement, becoming hot news in the Turkish media.

In the New Year's episode of the Voice of Turkey program "O Ses Türkiye," Murat and Ayşa performed a duet after initially denying having a romantic relationship.

When Aycha Ayshin Turan performed one of Murad's love songs, she introduced her as a participant on the show before Murad joined her in singing it, to the audience's approval.

Following that, comments like "Who knows, maybe a love relationship will start between them" emerged on social media.

In his response, Turkish journalist Bersen Altuntaş noted that the duo's harmony was clear throughout the song since they never separated from one another.

When they were last seen conversing at a Netflix performance a few weeks ago, there were already rumors that they were dating and had been for some time.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

