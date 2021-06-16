Say What.. Fairuz Is Carrying a Tray and Selling Coffee in Jordan?! Check It Out

Social media users have been circulating a picture of veteran Fairuz selling coffee in Jordan.

However, it turned out that it was a cardboard cutout of the Lebanese songstress in which the owner used to attract customers to the coffee place titled 'Fairuz Café'.

Ironically, Fairuz's cutout was carrying a tray as if she was inviting customers in.

Fairuz's fans have expressed their strong dissatisfaction with the use of the image of the Lebanese artist for marketing purposes, which they described as tacky, and some of them saw that the idea was flawed against the artist's history, while others expressed sarcasm.

Some followers also said that the owner of the shop was forced to remove the cardboard cutout after Amman Municipality intervened.

One follower wrote: "In Jordan, everything is different. Fairuz is in front of a café calling for you to drink coffee."

Another one wrote: "The café got famous for free, what's shameful about that? There are places named after Abdel Halim and Abdel Wahab and Umm Kolthum, but without carrying trays. It's normal, but its just that the picture touches."

It is known that Fairuz's name is linked to morning vibes and coffee in the Arab world since the 70s, especially when Fairuz had released Ahwe Al Mafraq (Coffee At The Crossroad), to the point that popular hashtags are created in the name of Fairuz and coffee and used by followers when they share pictures of their morning coffee.