Selin Ciğerci and Gökhan Çıra Divorce Details.. And the Split of $120 Million Worth of Assets!

Every day, a new claim emerges about Turkish social media star Selin Ciğerci, 37, and Turkish football player Gökhan Çıra, 25, since their divorce on September 10.

After many rumors of seizing each other's money, Gökhan Çıra got tired of those allegations, and made official statements to clear everything out.

The repercussions of Selin Ciğerci and Gökhan Çıra's divorces have created a bigger buzz than their marriage.

Different allegations come out every day, and this time Deniz Akkaya has made some interesting statements on this subject.

Selin Ciğerci and Gökhan Çıra are constantly making statements when there are gossips. As such, they do not fall off the agenda!

Gökhan Çıra started his statements with the confession: 'I just couldn't keep the promise I made to Selin!'

The handsome footballer said:

'When I met Selin, her Instagram followers were less than mine. We met long time ago. We've been through a lot. We stood up to everyone,'

Gökhan then addressed cheating accusations made by the press whenever he's seen with another female friend.

'They wrote about me with someone else every day. When I greet a close friend or their friends. Since I know myself and Selin knows me, there is no third party.'

'When I met Selin, she had nothing. I didn't have anything either, but thankfully I was a professional football player. Selin didn't have a job, nor a beauty center. Our people love to talk without knowing it,'

'We did everything together from the very beginning. She entered the ads field, I stood aside at the beginning. In our company, Selin was in the foreground and I was in the background. When we got divorced, nobody wanted anything, we shared everything together,'

'It took five minutes to split the property. We have over 200 people working with us. What everyone should know is that when we started this business, she didn't have anything, and neither did I,'

'All we wanted from life was a child. Nobody knows. I kept every promise I made to Selin all my life. I couldn't keep my promise of a single child. It means that Allah did not want it, there is a good in that too,'

'Is celibacy a sultanate? To the question, I am a person who loves order incredibly. I think it is a very bad thing. Be one person and just keep your head at work. Right now, I only have work on my mind.'

The money they split is more than $120 million! No, it's not a joke... Selin Ciğerci made a statement about it!







