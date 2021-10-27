  1. Home
Sex in Toilet?! Dilan Çiçek Deniz and Thor Saevarsson Escorted out of a Restaurant After Employees Heard Intimate Noises

A scandalous claim has been made about Dilan Çiçek Deniz who quickly climbed the ladder of fame and started acting after she came second in Miss Turkey 2014.

It was alleged that the place where beautiful actress Dilan Çiçek Deniz and her boyfriend Thor Saevarsson went to was raided in the men's restroom.

In the news segment of talk show Söylemezsem Olmaz (Not if I Don't Say), it was claimed that the employees were disturbed by the intimate noises, and entered the toilet and drove the couple out of the place.

Dilan Çiçek Deniz, who is remembered for her successful role in Çukur, has been in love with Icelandic advertising director Thor Saevarsson for a long time.

It was alleged that the couple, who lived their relationship in full swing, was caught inappropriately in a place they went to the previous day.

EMPLOYEES HEAR SOUNDS FROM TOILET

According to the news in the program "If I Don't Tell" broadcast on Beyaz TV, Dilan Çiçek Deniz and her lover entered the men's restroom of a place in Bebek.

Deniz and her lover were caught in the toilet and taken out by the employees who heard the noises.
THEY KEEP THEIR SILENCE

The couple, who actively use their social media accounts, has not yet made a statement about the news that they were caught in an inappropriate position.

