Shakira is Drake’s new fling

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 15th, 2023 - 07:53 GMT
Shakira and Drake sparked dating rumors (AFP)
Shakira and Drake sparked dating rumors (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Drake and Shakira are allegedly an item after leaving a party together. 

Shakira and Drake sparked dating rumors over the weekend after they were seen leaving the same after-party together in West Hollywood on Sunday. 

Per sources, the duo left the after-party together at around 3:30 am. However, some sources claim the singers left within minutes of one another and were not photographed leaving. 

Shakira
Twitter

Weeks ago, it has been rumored that the Waka Waka hitmaker is dating Miami Heats player, Jimmy Butler after they were seen having dinner together in London. 

Before Butler, Shakira was allegedly dating British race car driver Lewis Hamilton. Shakira and Hamilton have been spotted in numerous public outings, and according to a source, the pair are growing closer, and there at the stage where it's fun and flirty.

The source said: "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you stage.'" 

Rumors of the couple's relationship began earlier this month when she was spotted hanging out with Hamilton and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix.

The singer was previously in a long-term relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué. They ended their 11-year-long romance last year, and the infamous breakup hit the news as the athlete cheated on the singer with a much younger girl.

Shakira and Piqué share two boys, Milan and Sasha.

Tags:ShakiraDrake

