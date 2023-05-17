That's a wrap for Rust amid fatal shooting on set

ALBAWABA - Alec Baldwin celebrates the finish of filming of Rust amid the accidental fatal shooting.



Alec Baldwin has finished the production on the film Rust, almost a year and a half after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed on set.

The 65-year-old actor shared a photo on his Instagram alongside his 14-year-old co-star Patrick Scott McDermott, to announce that it was the last day of filming for the drama film, Baldwin wrote: " Last day on the set of RUST with this guy. A very talented actor and a lovely young man with a bright future ahead. My love to you, @patrickscottmcdermott."

Rust has trended on social networking sites after a tragedy struck on set on Oct. 21, 2021, when a gun, held by Baldwin discharged, and led to the killing of cinematographer, Hutchins, who was 42.

Baldwin had been told the gun was "cold," meaning it did not contain live ammunition, and he has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.